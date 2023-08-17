Frieze Seoul to hold 2nd art fair next month alongside Kiaf Seoul

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Frieze Seoul said Thursday it will feature an expanded list of Asia-based galleries and a variety of cultural programs for its upcoming international art fair next month, which will be held concurrently with South Korea's leading art fair, Kiaf Seoul.

The second edition of Frieze Seoul, a prestigious contemporary art fair by leading art platform Frieze, is scheduled to take place from Sept. 6-9 at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul. The 22nd edition of the annual Korean International Art Fair (Kiaf) Seoul will open on the same day at the venue and run through Sept. 10.

Following its successful debut last year, Frieze Seoul will present about 120 galleries from 30 nations, with over 40 percent of them from Asia.

"We look forward to welcoming our participating galleries from across the globe, who will bring a wide range of solo and curated presentations featuring some of the leading artists working today. With a strong contingent of Korea- and Asia-based galleries, Frieze Seoul promises to bring together the best in local, regional and international creativity," Patrick Lee, director of Frieze Seoul, said in a joint press briefing with Kiaf Seoul.

This year's edition will have two special sections: Focus Asia for solo presentations from young galleries based in Asia, and Frieze Masters for art from antiquity through the 20th century.

On the sidelines of the event, Frieze Seoul plans to offer a variety of cultural programs ranging from film screenings to talks and music events, at venues across the city.

Frieze Film, curated by Sungah Serena Choo and Kim Sung-woo, will screen works by 14 Korean artists at four non-profit venues in the city.

A series of talk sessions hosted by renowned artists will reflect on some of the most pressing and discussed issues in the contemporary art scene.

A major highlight of this year's program is the inaugural edition of Frieze Music, which will feature Korean singer-songwriter Colde's live performance on Sept. 8 in partnership with BMW.

Kiaf Seoul, South Korea's largest art fair operated by the Galleries Association of Korea, will bring together 210 galleries from 20 countries, including 140 local exhibitors.

Alongside the main event, Kiaf Plus, a satellite art fair hosted by some 30 young galleries at home and abroad, will introduce up-and-coming artists from around the globe.

In addition, a special exhibition, titled "Gray Box Area," will screen multimedia works by 10 Korean artists to shed light on their immersive artworks.

To promote the art fairs, the capital city will host Seoul Art Week from Sept. 1-10 with a series of special projects and collaborative works at major art venues and tourist attractions.

All ticket buyers and Frieze members will be able to access both fairs.

