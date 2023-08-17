The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

Yoon to depart for U.S. to attend summit with Biden, Kishida

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to depart for the United States on Thursday to attend a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on ways to enhance security cooperation in the face of North Korea's nuclear threat.

The summit will be held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday, marking the first time the three countries' leaders will meet for a stand-alone trilateral summit that's not on the sidelines of a multilateral event.



-----------------

(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee appears for prosecution questioning over corruption scandal

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appeared before prosecutors Thursday for questioning over suspicions surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, located just south of Seoul, during his previous term as the city's mayor.

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party is facing allegations that he facilitated business favors for a private developer in connection with a property development project in Seongnam's Baekhyeon-dong district during his term as mayor in the mid-2010s.



-----------------

Funeral ceremony held for Yoon's late father

SEOUL -- A funeral ceremony was held for President Yoon Suk Yeol's late father on Thursday, with only close family members, the deceased's former students and senior officials in attendance.

Yoon Ki-jung, an honorary professor at Seoul's Yonsei University, died Tuesday at the age of 92.



-----------------

Ground broken on nation's 3rd-tallest skyscraper in Busan

BUSAN -- Construction on the long-delayed Busan Lotte Tower began with a groundbreaking ceremony in the southeastern port city Thursday.

Lotte Shopping Co., the retail affiliate of Lotte Group, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the 67-story, 342.5-meter skyscraper to be built on the former site of Busan City Hall in the center of the city by 2026.



------------------

Police raid arms procurement agency over suspected corruption in Aegis destroyer project

SEOUL -- Police on Thursday raided the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), as part of their investigation into allegations of possible corruption in the process of selecting Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. as the preferred bidder for an indigenous Aegis-equipped destroyer development project in 2020.

The Korean National Police Agency sent investigators to the DAPA headquarters at the Gwacheon Government Complex, just south of Seoul, in the morning to search the DAPA department in charge of the Korea Destroyer Next Generation (KDDX) project to build the next-generation 6,000 ton-class destroyer.



-----------------

Volunteer fighter gets suspended prison term for illegal entry into Ukraine

SEOUL -- A South Korean volunteer fighter indicted for entering Ukraine in 2022 to fight against Russia's invasion in violation of the passport law was given a suspended prison sentence by a court Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Rhee Keun, a Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber, to a prison term of one and a half years, suspended for three years, on charges of passport law violation and a hit-and-run involving the injury of a motorcyclist.



-----------------

S. Korea delivers relief supplies to Hawaii over wildfire damage

SEOUL -- South Korea has provided Hawaii with food and other emergency supplies to help cope with a series of devastating wildfires that recently ravaged the island of Maui, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Lee Seo-young, South Korean consul general in Honolulu, expressed hopes for Hawaii's speedy recovery as he delivered water, food, blankets, electric generators and other aid items to Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on Wednesday (Hawaii time), it added.



-----------------

Autumnal nighttime tours of Changdeok Palace to open next month

SEOUL -- The autumn nighttime guided tours of the ancient Changdeok Palace, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Seoul, will begin next month, the cultural heritage authorities said Thursday.

"The Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace" will run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 22, two times a day from every Thursday to Sunday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.



-----------------

Disruptive students to be removed from classrooms

SEOUL -- Students at the elementary to high school levels will be removed from their classrooms or have their mobile phones confiscated if they are disruptive during class, the education ministry said Thursday.

The new class policy will go into effect in the upcoming second semester under a new set of education rules aimed at shoring up teachers' rights and authority, according to the ministry.



-----------------

(LEAD) Kia launches face-lifted Sorento SUV in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday launched the face-lifted Sorento in the domestic market to beef up its SUV lineup.

The upgraded Sorento comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.2-liter diesel, or a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.

-----------------

5th email bomb threat warns of blowing up Supreme Court: police

SEOUL -- Police are looking into an email bomb threat targeting the Supreme Court and other locations but found no explosives so far, officials said Thursday, after a fifth such email was sent apparently from Japan.

The email, which was received just past midnight, claimed that "high-powered bombs with needles" had been planted at the Japanese Embassy, the Supreme Court and city halls across the country, and would go off from 3:34 p.m. Friday to 2:07 p.m. Saturday.



-----------------

S. Korean sports organization holds int'l conference to celebrate 1988 Seoul Olympics

SEOUL -- The Korean Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (KAHPERD) announced Thursday it will host an academic conference this week to commemorate the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul.

The 35th International Sport Science Congress will open Thursday afternoon at Yongin University in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and will run through Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby

WASHINGTON -- The upcoming trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States will take their countries' three-way cooperation to a new level, a White House official said Wednesday.

John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, said the leaders will also focus on ways to institutionalize such cooperation among their countries.

