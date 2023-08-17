2 German Scouts injured in motorcycle crash on Jeju Island

JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- German Scout twins were injured Thursday after a motorcycle they were riding crashed onto roadside curbstones on the southern resort island of Jeju, police said.

The twin sisters, 18, were riding a motorcycle together when the vehicle bumped onto the curbstones on a road in Jeju's Seogwipo at 12:36 p.m. and fell down, according to officials.

Both sustained multiple minor to severe injuries, including facial fractures, and were transferred to a hospital in the city for treatment.

The twins were visiting Jeju Island with seven other Scouts from Germany after the conclusion of the World Scout Jamboree last week. The members were sharing five rented motorcycles to travel the island.

The police suspect the accident is attributable to careless driving by one of the twins and were looking into the details of the accident to determine the exact cause.



view larger image This photo, provided by Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters, shows two Scouts from Germany being transferred to a nearby hospital after their motorcycle crashed onto curbstones in Jeju's Seogwipo region on Aug. 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

