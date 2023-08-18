Compliance committee recommends Samsung rejoin FKI with strings attached

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- An independent corporate compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group recommended Friday the country's biggest conglomerate rejoin a business interest group that it withdrew from years ago amid a high-profile corruption scandal involving its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong and the ousted former President Park Geun-hye.
The committee, however, said Samsung should drop out again if a corruption case happens again.
Samsung Group's subsidiaries pulled out of the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) in early 2017, acting on a pledge by Lee, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., to clean up the business after the scandal.
