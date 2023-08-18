7-yr prison term finalized for PPP lawmaker, removed from parliament

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top court finalized a seven-year prison term for Rep. Jung Chan-min of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on bribe charges Friday, a sentence that automatically stripped him of his parliamentary seat.

Jung was charged with taking some 352 million won (US$263,650) worth of bribes from a real estate developer between 2016 and 2017 in return for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin in Gyeonggi Province.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court's seven-year sentence and a fine of 500 million won given to Jung.

A lawmaker loses his or her seat if given a confirmed prison term, including a suspended one.



view larger image Rep. Jung Chan-min of the People Power Party (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)