Gov't, PPP agree on pushing forward revising anti-graft law to bolster domestic demand

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Friday to push for the revision of an anti-corruption law to ease restrictions on the price of gifts and meals that can be provided to public officials and some other professions.

The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, commonly known as the Kim Young-ran law named after a former Supreme Court justice, came into effect in 2016. It prohibits public officials and individuals in specific roles, such as journalists and educators, from accepting meals and gifts above a certain price threshold.

The proposed changes include an increase in the price ceiling for agricultural and livestock products from the current 100,000 won (US$75) to 200,000 won, according to Rep. Park Dae-chul, the PPP's chief policymaker. The price ceiling for gifts during major holiday seasons, like the upcoming Chuseok holiday, will be raised from 200,000 won to 300,000 won.

"The party suggested a minimum increase of around 50 percent is necessary," Park told reporters following a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly. He also mentioned that some within the industry had suggested an even greater increase or the complete removal of the price ceiling.

The Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, responsible for overseeing the matter, is expected to announce the adjustment of the price ceiling before the holiday season begins in late September.

Both sides also agreed on including mobile gift vouchers and concert tickets on the list of prohibited gifts under the law, to reflect the current trend wherein more people are exchanging voucher gifts via smartphones, according to Park.

However, the government and the PPP did not address the topic of potentially raising the limit on food prices from the current 30,000 won to a possible range of 50,000 to 100,000 won.



view larger image The government and the ruling People Power Party hold a meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)