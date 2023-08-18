The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Washington on Thursday to attend a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on ways to enhance security cooperation in the face of North Korea's nuclear threat.

The summit will be held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday, marking the first time the three countries' leaders will meet for a stand-alone trilateral summit that's not on the sidelines of a multilateral event.



U.S. prepared to deter N. Korean aggression, ensure regional stability: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- The United States will continue to work with its allies to deter any potential aggression by North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday, following reports that Pyongyang may be preparing to make various provocations, including a long-range missile test.

South Korea's spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, earlier noted that the North may test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to protest against a trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States, set to be held here in Washington on Friday.



(LEAD) Compliance committee recommends Samsung rejoin FKI with strings attached

SEOUL -- An independent corporate compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group recommended Friday the country's biggest conglomerate rejoin a business interest group that it withdrew from years ago amid a high-profile corruption scandal involving its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong and the ousted former President Park Geun-hye.

The committee, however, said Samsung should leave the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) again if another corruption case occurs.



N. Korean leader calls for efforts to minimize typhoon damage to crops

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for efforts to minimize damage to crops by the recent Typhoon Khanun, while mobilizing choppers and aircraft for recovery work in flood-hit regions, state media reported Friday.

Kim visited farms in Anbyon County in the eastern Kangwon Province, where farmlands were flooded due to heavy rains brought by the typhoon that swept through the Korean Peninsula last week, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



7-yr prison term finalized for PPP lawmaker, removed from parliament

SEOUL -- The top court finalized a seven-year prison term for Rep. Jung Chan-min of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on bribe charges Friday, a sentence that automatically stripped him of his parliamentary seat.

Jung was charged with taking some 352 million won (US$263,650) worth of bribes from a real estate developer between 2016 and 2017 in return for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin in Gyeonggi Province.



Opposition leader Lee returns home after 13-hr questioning over corruption scandal

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung returned home early Friday after more than 13 hours of questioning by prosecutors over suspicions surrounding a land development project in Seongnam, located just south of Seoul, during his previous term as the city's mayor.

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is facing allegations that he facilitated business favors for a private developer in connection with a property development project in Seongnam's Baekhyeon-dong district during his term as mayor in the mid-2010s.



'Concrete Utopia' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry

SEOUL -- Korean disaster thriller "Concrete Utopia" will represent South Korea at next year's Academy Awards, its distributor said Friday.

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) has chosen the film as the country's entry for the best international feature film category of the 96th Academy Awards, according to Lotte Entertainment.



Man sent to prosecution for driving under influence, fatally injuring passerby in Apgujeong: police

SEOUL -- A man accused of hitting and fatally injuring a passerby while driving under the influence of drugs in a posh neighborhood in Gangnam earlier this month was referred to prosecutors for possible indictment, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old man, identified only by his last name Shin, was formally arrested last Friday for allegedly dashing to a sidewalk while driving on a road near Apgujeong Station in southern Seoul, and hitting a woman in her 20s at 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 2.



Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on U.S. rates, China woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Friday morning, as investors were wary of the Chinese economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 3.74 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,516.11 as of 11:20 a.m.



