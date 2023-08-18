Go to Contents
S. Korea strongly condemns terror attack at Iranian shrine: foreign ministry

14:21 August 18, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea "strongly condemns" a recent terror attack carried out at a shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry offered its condolences to the families of victims in the attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, southern Iran, on Sunday.

The ministry also reaffirmed the government's position that "acts of terror cannot be justified for any reason."

The attack came less than a year after a mass shooting at the same holy site in October of last year. Sunday's incident left one person killed and eight others wounded.

view larger image The South Korean foreign ministry in Seoul (Yonhap)

The South Korean foreign ministry in Seoul (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
