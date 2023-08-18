7 sexual crime reports filed with police during World Scout Jamboree

BUAN, South Korea, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- A total of seven reports about suspected sexual crimes were filed with police during the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, police officials and sources said Friday.

The Jamboree's organizing committee had previously said only a single sexual abuse report, concerning a Thai man caught entering the women's shower room at the campsite in Saemangeum, was filed during the event that ran for 12-days until Aug. 12.

According to sources and police officials, six more reports complaining of suspected sexual crimes were made during the event period.

"Out of the seven cases, only one concerning the Thai leader led to an actual investigation while the rest of the cases were terminated upon internal probes," a police official said, refusing to discuss details of the six cases.

On Wednesday, police said the Thai suspect, who joined the Jamboree as an adult supervisor, had been referred to the prosecution for further investigation on charges of entering the women's shower room and taking a shower there on Aug. 2.



