Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

Aug. 14 -- N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media

N. Korea's Kim slams officials as 'irresponsible' over typhoon damage

S. Korea, U.S. to launch key military drills next week amid persistent N. Korean threats

15 -- Pyongyang opposes UNSC meeting on N. Korea's human rights

16 -- N. Korea claims U.S. Pvt. Travis King wants refuge in North or third country

Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea

17 -- N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency

Yoon arrives in Washington to attend summit with Biden, Kishida

N. Korea preparing ICBM launch or other provocations for S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit: spy agency

18 -- N. Korean leader calls for efforts to minimize typhoon damage to crops

No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency

(END)