The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



No detection of suspected bombing attack near Pyongyang: Seoul spy agency

SEOUL -- South Korea's spy agency said Friday it has not detected the occurrence of a suspected terrorist bombing attack near Pyongyang but is monitoring related situations.

Citing a source familiar with North Korea's situation, the Donga Ilbo, a local newspaper, reported that there were signs of a suspected terrorist attack involving an explosive in the vicinity of the North's capital one or two months earlier.



Biden offers condolences over death of Yoon's father

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden offered his condolences to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday over the recent death of his father, shortly after Yoon arrived in Washington to attend a trilateral summit with Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the presidential office said.

The two leaders spoke by phone shortly after Yoon's arrival a day ahead of the trilateral summit set to take place at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.



Seoul refutes media report on Fukushima release request ahead of next year's elections

SEOUL -- South Korea has not made a request to Japan for the early release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, an official said Friday, denying a news report the request was aimed at minimizing the potential impact on next year's general elections.

Earlier, Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper had reported that the Seoul government and the ruling party had approached Tokyo with a proposal through unofficial channels to initiate the release plan as early as possible, prior to next April's parliamentary elections.



S. Korea to mass-produce medium-altitude unmanned aircraft through 2028

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense authorities on Friday endorsed a plan to mass-produce medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through 2028 to bolster the Air Force's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee approved the plan in the latest progress in the country's 980 billion-won (US$732 million) development project for the unmanned aircraft, which first began in 2006, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee to represent S. Korea in IOC Athletes' Commission election

SEOUL -- Park In-bee, an LPGA Hall of Famer with 21 career U.S. tour titles and an Olympic gold medal, was named South Korea's candidate for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission election on Friday.

The stamp of approval by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's own Athletes' Commission was regarded as a mere formality. The KSOC's Evaluation Commission unanimously recommended Park for a review by its Advisory Council following interviews on Aug. 10, and the Advisory Council on Monday pushed Park's candidacy to the KSOC Athletes' Commission for the final decision.



Court sides with NCsoft Corp. in intellectual property suit over Lineage M

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Friday sided with NCsoft Corp., one of the country's leading online game developers, over allegations that a smaller game company had plagiarized its leading game Lineage M.

NCsoft Corp. filed the intellectual property suit against the video game developer Webzen in June 2021, claiming it had imitated the contents and systems of its leading game.



7 sexual crime reports filed with police during World Scout Jamboree

BUAN, South Korea -- A total of seven reports about suspected sexual crimes were filed with police during the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, police officials and sources said Friday.

The Jamboree's organizing committee had previously said only a single sexual abuse report, concerning a Thai man caught entering the women's shower room at the campsite in Saemangeum, was filed during the event that ran for 12-days until Aug. 12.

