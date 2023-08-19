Full text of 'Commitment to Consult' agreed by leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan

CAMP DAVID, Maryland, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of the "Commitment to Consult" adopted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at their trilateral summit at Camp David, Maryland, on Friday.



Commitment to Consult Among Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States



We, the leaders of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States, commit our governments to consult trilaterally with each other, in an expeditious manner, to coordinate our responses to regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security. Through these consultations, we intend to share information, align our messaging, and coordinate response actions.



Our countries retain the freedom to take all appropriate actions to uphold our security interests or sovereignty. This commitment does not supersede or otherwise infringe on the commitments arising from the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between Japan and the United States and the Mutual Defense Treaty Between the United States and the Republic of Korea. This commitment is not intended to give rise to rights or obligations under international or domestic law.

