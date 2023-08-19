SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult in event of common security threat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New normal of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan sets 'new international order' (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult for stronger partnership (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult in event of common security threat, set new milestone (Segye Times)

-- Samsung Group to reenter S. Korea's leading business lobby group after 7 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan stronger when united (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan form trilateral 'quasi-alliance' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan commit to consult immediately in event of common security threat (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan set hotline among leaders, commit to consult in event of common threat (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to respond to common threat as one team (Korea Economic Daily)

