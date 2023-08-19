Jungkook ranks 24th in 5th week on British chart with 'Seven'

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song, "Seven," remained a strong presence on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the fifth consecutive week.

According to the latest chart unveiled Friday (British time), the track secured 24th place this week, rising a place from the previous week.

Released July 14, the summery pop song, featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 3 on the chart later that month. It had dropped to 13th and 29th before climbing back to No. 25 and 24 this time.



K-pop girl group NewJeans' latest hit "Super Shy" ranked 77th in its sixth consecutive week, slipping 14 spots from the previous week.

Another K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty extended its stay on the chart with "Cupid" to 21 consecutive weeks, ranking 95th this week.

Meanwhile, "Seven" topped global music streaming giant Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for the fifth week in a row.

