SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's diplomacy in maze; nat'l interest invisible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan elevated to key partners; strategic structure of Indo-Pacific set to change (Kookmin Daily)

-- Stock investment by debt at 20 tln won, reaches extreme level amid financial jitters from G2 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo's summit planned here next year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cooperation of S. Korea, U.S., Japan extended to address China issue; Seoul, Tokyo get bigger role (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan target China for disrupting int'l order (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo establish new frame of ties; 'whenever,' 'whatever' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan virtually become military alliance; Korean Peninsula at heavy seas (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan open new chapter, change geopolitics of Indo-Pacific (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Punishments for state-run firms increase (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan open new era of high-level ties (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Trilateral summit cements partnership (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership (Korea Herald)

-- Summit opens new chapter in Korea-US-Japan partnership (Korea Times)

