(LEAD) Exports down 16.5 pct during first 20 days of Aug.

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 16.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August due to sluggish shipments of chips and petroleum products, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$27.9 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $33.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 27.9 percent on-year to $31.4 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.6 billion.

By product, exports of semiconductors moved down 24.7 percent to $4.72 billion amid a global downcycle.

Shipments of petroleum products plunged 41.7 percent to $2.4 billion, and those of steel decreased 20.5 percent to $2.1 billion.

Exports of automobiles, on the other hand, increased 20.2 percent over the period to $2.11 billion.

By destination, exports to China, the top trading partner, decreased 27.5 percent to $5.86 billion, despite rising hopes over the reopening of Asia's top economy.

Shipments to the United States also edged down 7.2 percent to $4.39 billion, and those to the European Union fell 7.1 percent to $3.1 billion.

Exports to Vietnam decreased 7.7 percent to $2.8 billion.

South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for the second straight month.

Exports have been on a steady decline since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb high inflation and an economic slowdown. It is also the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for nine months in a row.

As of Sunday, South Korea's exports this year came to $385.3 billion, down 13.2 percent on-year. The accumulated trade deficit reached $28.4 billion, the data also showed.



view larger image Shipping containers are stacked high at a port in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken Aug. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

