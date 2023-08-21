HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 288.2 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday it has bagged a 288.2 billion-won (US$215 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for a European shipper.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The LPG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipper by July 2027.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $15.47 billion worth of orders to build 117 vessels and a floating production unit, or 98.2 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



view larger image A liquefied petroleum gas carrier built by a unit of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)