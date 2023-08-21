S. Korea welcomes first U.N. meeting on N. Korea's human rights in 6 years

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday welcomed a rare public meeting by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on North Korea's human rights last week.

The UNSC convened the briefing on Aug. 17 (New York time) and discussed the North's human rights situation and international security as requested by Albania, Japan and the United States.

It marked the first open meeting of the 15-member council on Pyongyang's human rights violations since 2017.

In a statement, Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson welcomed the meeting, saying it "provided an important opportunity to increase global awareness and create a new momentum in discussions on the issue of North Korea's human rights."

South Korea also participated in the meeting as a country involved in the issue and urged the UNSC's concerted efforts to address the rights violations in Pyongyang, according to the ministry.

Seoul will "make efforts" to continue discussions on the issue at the UNSC when it serves as a nonpermanent member in 2024 and 2025, the ministry said.



