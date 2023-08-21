The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Yoon's approval rating falls for first time in 4 weeks: poll

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen for the first time in four weeks in the wake of criticism over the World Scout Jamboree, marred by poor management and bad weather, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,016 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, with a break on Tuesday for Liberation Day, the positive assessment of Yoon fell by 2.7 percentage points from a week earlier to 35.6 percent.



-----------------

Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday

SEOUL -- Police said Monday they plan to decide whether to disclose the identity of a 30-year-old man arrested recently for sexually assaulting and murdering a woman on a hiking trail in Seoul in a review committee meeting later this week.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the identity disclosure review committee will be convened Wednesday to determine whether to make public the rape and murder suspect's face photo, name and age.



-----------------

ROKS Park Wi submarine achieves 300,000 miles of mishap-free operation

SEOUL -- A 1,200-ton South Korean submarine has achieved 300,000 miles of accident-free maritime operations in a milestone underscoring the Navy's enhanced underwater operational capabilities, the armed service said Monday.

A ceremony celebrating the ROKS Park Wi's achievement was set to take place at the Submarine Force Command in Changwon, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, later in the day, according to the Navy.



-----------------

Four-day Ulchi civil defense drill kicks off nationwide Monday

SEOUL -- The annual Ulchi civil defense exercise kicked off Monday for a four-day run nationwide in conjunction with a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, the interior ministry said.

Some 580,000 officials from about 4,000 city, county and ward governments, public institutions and others across the nation will participate in the exercise to check and enhance their readiness for war and other contingencies, according to the ministry.



-----------------

(LEAD) Exports down 16.5 pct during first 20 days of Aug.

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 16.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August due to sluggish shipments of chips and petroleum products, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$27.9 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $33.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits navy unit, inspects cruise missile test aboard warship

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a navy unit and inspected a cruise missile test aboard a warship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, in an apparent bid to respond to joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

The North's leader inspected the Guards 2nd Surface Ship Flotilla of the East Sea Fleet of the navy of the Korean People's Army (KPA), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without disclosing the time of his visit.



-----------------

3 S. Koreans qualify for final PGA Tour playoff event

SEOUL -- A record three South Korean players will compete in the final PGA Tour playoff event in Atlanta this week.

Im Sung-jae will make his fifth consecutive appearance at the Tour Championship starting Thursday to close out the annual FedEx Cup playoffs, and he will be joined by countrymen Tom Kim and Kim Si-woo.



-----------------

Gyeongbok Palace opens for nighttime viewing

SEOUL -- Nighttime tours of Gyeongbok Palace will begin next month, allowing visitors to feel the serene autumn night mood of the old palace nestled in downtown Seoul, the program's organizer said Monday.

The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said it will open its annual autumn night tours of the palace from Sept. 1 to Oct. 29.

(END)