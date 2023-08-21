DP says trilateral summit at Camp David beneficial only to U.S. and Japan

By Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) hit out at the government Monday over a recent trilateral summit with the United States and Japan, claiming South Korea gained little from the meeting.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday (local time), where they adopted a series of documents that outlined their commitments to enhance security and economic cooperation and called for the three countries' leaders to meet annually. The event marked the first such meeting in history, after relationships with Japan had long been frayed over differing views on history.

On Monday, the DP slammed the summit results, saying they only benefit the U.S. and Japan.

"Many people evaluate the summit as one where the national interests of the U.S. and Japan are visible but not those of South Korea," said the DP's floor leader Park Kwang-on. "People are concerned that our country could become a lower-ranking partner in the relationship between the U.S. and Japan."

Rep. Park Chan-dae further raised objections, saying the government has turned into a "chauffeur" of the U.S. and Japan, and is under the illusion that what's beneficial to the two countries is also beneficial to South Korea.

Other lawmakers raised concerns the trilateral military cooperation that was agreed to under "The Spirit of Camp David" joint statement could have a negative impact on sensitive issues with Japan, such as the territorial dispute over the Dokdo islets. Some even called the statement a "stepping stone" to a military alliance between the three countries.

Meanwhile, DP leader Lee Jae-myung criticized Yoon's comments made in the joint press conference after the summit, where he expressed confidence in the International Atomic Energy Agency's review of Tokyo's plan to release water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

"The South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit meeting was the last chance to stop Japan from releasing contaminated water, but unfortunately, President Yoon Suk Yeol continued to disobey the orders of the people," Lee said.



view larger image Main opposition Democratic Party leader (L) Lee Jae-myung and the party's floor leader Park Kwang-on participate in the party's leadership meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)