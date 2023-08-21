Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk Yeol #random crimes

Yoon calls for fundamental measures against random crimes

15:34 August 21, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday to come up with fundamental measures against random crimes, his spokesperson said, amid a series of brutal incidents that have shocked the nation.

The instruction came two days after a woman died after being raped and beaten by a random man on a hiking trail in broad daylight. The incident followed back-to-back stabbing sprees that left a total of two people dead and 16 others wounded.

"Please come up with fundamental measures against 'dont-ask-why' crimes, including measures to enhance public safety capabilities," Yoon told Han during a weekly meeting where they discussed economic and public livelihood issues, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo enter a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo enter a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK