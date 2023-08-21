Yoon likely to replace industry minister: sources

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to replace his industry minister, according to sources Monday.

According to a presidential office official, Bang Moon-kyu, minister of government policy coordination, is expected to be appointed to replace Lee Chang-yang, minister of trade, industry and energy, on Tuesday.

A career public servant, Bang has extensive experience in areas related to ministries of finance, agriculture and health. He also served as the head of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea from 2019 to 2022.

First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun is reportedly one of the top candidates to take the position of the new policy coordination minister.



view larger image In this file photo, Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu (C) speaks at a press briefing for the World Scout Jamboree at a press center in Buan, about 200 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

