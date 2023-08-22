Go to Contents
N. Korea intends to launch satellite between Aug. 24 and 31: Kyodo

06:04 August 22, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has notified Japan's coast guard of its intention to launch a satellite between Thursday and Aug. 31, a Japanese media report said Tuesday, as the secretive regime is preparing to put a spy satellite into orbit.

"The plan is believed to be a retry of a military reconnaissance satellite launch North Korea attempted in May, but that ended in failure," Japan's Kyodo News said in its English language report.

The North launched its first military spy satellite "Malligyong-1," mounted on a new-type rocket named "Chollima-1" on May 31. But the rocket crashed into the Yellow Sea after an "abnormal starting" of the second-stage engine, according to the North's state media.

South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers last week that Pyongyang could launch a reconnaissance satellite in late August or early September ahead of the 75th anniversary of the regime's founding on Sept. 9.

view larger image This photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

