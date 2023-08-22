SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.



Korean-language dailies

-- Public broadcasters replaced with officials that fit Yoon administration's palate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Government-led drill on responding to potential North Korean nuclear attack to be held starting this year' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Jeonse scam empire' engulfs 219 bln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- First drill held against North's potential North Korean nuclear attack (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls for efforts to deter 'N. Korean provocations that come in the form of fake news, disguised peace' (Segye Times)

-- 297 teachers admit to selling 'killer questions' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Gyun-ryong is strong candidate for supreme justice (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon questions 'why security is dangerous' after provoking N. Korea, China (Hankyoreh)

-- 297 teachers sold 'test questions' to college entrance 'hagwons' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Public servants are not 'just employees' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chinese economy on brink of first crisis in 45 years, efforts to prop it up under way (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- South questions accuracy of North's cruise missiles (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership (Korea Herald)

-- Recurrence of violent crimes reignites debate over death penalty (Korea Times)

