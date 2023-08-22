SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Public broadcasters replaced with officials that fit Yoon administration's palate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Government-led drill on responding to potential North Korean nuclear attack to be held starting this year' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Jeonse scam empire' engulfs 219 bln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- First drill held against North's potential North Korean nuclear attack (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for efforts to deter 'N. Korean provocations that come in the form of fake news, disguised peace' (Segye Times)
-- 297 teachers admit to selling 'killer questions' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Gyun-ryong is strong candidate for supreme justice (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon questions 'why security is dangerous' after provoking N. Korea, China (Hankyoreh)
-- 297 teachers sold 'test questions' to college entrance 'hagwons' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Public servants are not 'just employees' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chinese economy on brink of first crisis in 45 years, efforts to prop it up under way (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- South questions accuracy of North's cruise missiles (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership (Korea Herald)
-- Recurrence of violent crimes reignites debate over death penalty (Korea Times)
