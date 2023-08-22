Deputy nat'l security advisers of S. Korea, India to hold talks

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The deputy national security advisers of South Korea and India will hold talks in Seoul this week to discuss bilateral cooperation on economic security and other areas, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo will meet with his Indian counterpart, Vikram Misri, on Wednesday for the fourth session of the South Korea-India strategic dialogue involving the presidential National Security Office and India's National Security Council.

The two sides plan to discuss exchanges among senior officials, economic security, cooperation on science and technology, and their responses to regional and international issues, among other areas.

The strategic dialogue was established as a regular forum on the occasion of a South Korea-India summit in 2014, with the third session being held in India in 2021.



