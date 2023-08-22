Padres' Kim Ha-seong belts 1st career grand slam

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has blasted his first career big league grand slam.

Kim batted 2-for-4 with the slam giving him four RBIs, helping the Padres to a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time).



With the Padres up 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Kim smoked a 96.6 mph fastball from Marlins starter Ryan Weathers and drove it over the left field wall. The ball left Kim's bat at 95 mph at 29 degrees of launch angle and traveled 359 feet.

The homer came on the day when the Padres gave away Kim's bobblehead to the first 40,000 fans at their home park. The doll came with a removable helmet, a nod to Kim's hard-nosed style of play.

The grand slam was Kim's 300th career major league hit. He is the fifth South Korean player to hit a grand slam in major league history.



Kim led off the game with a double in the bottom of the first and stole third base before scoring on Manny Machado's sacrifice fly.

Kim is batting .280 for the year with 17 home runs and 28 steals. He is three dingers away from becoming just the second South Korean player to record at least 20 homers and 20 steals in the same season.

Former American League All-Star Choo Shin-soo did it three times in the majors, most recently in 2013.



