DP leader lashes out at Japan after it announces start of Fukushima water release Thursday

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday he strongly denounces Tokyo's attempt to "destroy the environment" after Japan announced it will start discharging water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant this week.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung made the remarks during a protest held shortly after the Japanese government announced it will start releasing the treated water into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

"Japan has declared one of the worst environmental destructions. We strongly denounce the rash decision," Lee said at the National Assembly.

"(Japan) has committed the evil act of dumping the contaminated water into the ocean -- the public property of humanity -- without scientific verification or the understanding of neighboring countries or the consent of the people of Japan," he said.



view larger image Lee Jae-myung (C, front), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a rally at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023, to protest the Japanese government's decision to start releasing radioactive water from the crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima into the ocean on Aug. 24. (Yonhap)

He spoke with a group of DP lawmakers, wearing badges shaped like the radiation warning symbol, holding picket signs reading, "We oppose ocean dumping," and chanting slogans criticizing Tokyo and the Korean government.

Lee also accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of letting Japan go ahead with its release plan during the trilateral summit meeting with Japan and the United States held in Camp David last week.

"The responsibility being shouldered by the Yoon administration, which played a helper's role and shield for this unacceptable decision, is not light. He was sitting on his hands during the summit meeting, which was the last chance to stop the release of the contaminated water," Lee said.

Additionally, the DP leader said his party will "declare a state of emergency" regarding people's safety. He pledged to do all he can to fight against the release of the contaminated water, including calling for international support, and make efforts in parliament.

