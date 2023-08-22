Lawmaker indicted in DP's cash-for-votes scandal

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Independent lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk, arrested early this month in connection with a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) 2021 leadership election, was indicted Tuesday for violating the political fund and party laws, prosecutors said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office referred Youn to trial, making him the first incumbent lawmaker indicted in its investigation into the DP's cash-for-votes scandal.

Youn, who defected from the DP in May after the scandal surfaced, is accused of distributing 60 million won (US$44,900), or 3 million won each, to up to 20 DP lawmakers to help former DP leader Song Young-gil win the leadership election in May of that year.



ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)