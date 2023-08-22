The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea says Fukushima release plan has no scientific, technical problems

SEOUL -- South Korea sees no scientific or technical problems with Japan's plan to release radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean later this week, an official said Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced earlier that the release of Fukushima water will begin Thursday. Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave final approval to the discharge plan, saying it meets international standards.



-----------------

(3rd LD) S. Korea calls on N. Korea to abandon plan to launch satellite

SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abandon its plan to launch a satellite, as the North reportedly notified Japan of its plan to put a satellite into orbit in the coming days.

According to Japan's Kyodo News, the North has informed Japan's coast guard of its plan to launch a satellite and designate three maritime danger zones -- two of which are west of the Korean Peninsula and the other to the east of the Philippines' island of Luzon -- between Thursday and Aug. 31.



-----------------

Challenge to S. Korea, U.S. or Japan will be considered 'challenge to all': White House official

SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to commit to crisis consultation during their trilateral summit last week based on the recognition that "a challenge to any one of us is a challenge to all of us," a senior White House official said Tuesday.

Kurt Campbell, U.S. National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, made the remark at a digital press briefing following the three-way summit held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, where the leaders signed a series of documents agreeing to boost security and economic cooperation.



-----------------

Prosecution books opposition leader Lee over illegal money transfers to North Korea

SUWON, South Korea -- Prosecutors have booked opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on the charge of third-party bribery in connection with a company's allegedly illegal money transfers to North Korea, legal sources said Tuesday.

A team at the Suwon District Prosecutors Office is investigating allegations that Ssangbangwool Group, an underwear manufacturer, unlawfully remitted US$8 million to North Korea between January 2019 and January 2020 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon names new industry minister, Supreme Court chief justice

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday named a new industry minister in a reshuffle that also affected one other ministerial post and four vice ministerial posts.

Minister of Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu was nominated as the new minister of trade, industry and energy, while First Vice Finance Minister Bahng Ki-sun was named the new policy coordination minister, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said in a press briefing.



-----------------

N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing in 1st post-COVID-19 commercial flight

BEIJING -- A flight operated by Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, marking the resumption of commercial flights connecting the two countries after a hiatus of more than 3 1/2 years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JS151 flight, which departed from Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at 9:14 a.m., earlier than its estimated time of arrival of 9:50 a.m.



-----------------

Lawmaker indicted in DP's cash-for-votes scandal

SEOUL -- Independent lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk, arrested early this month in connection with a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) 2021 leadership election, was indicted Tuesday for violating the political fund and party laws, prosecutors said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office referred Youn to trial, making him the first incumbent lawmaker indicted in its investigation into the DP's cash-for-votes scandal.



-----------------

Environmental groups protest Japan's Fukushima water release plan

SEOUL -- South Korean environmental groups staged protests Tuesday following Japan's announcement of a plan to begin dumping radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean this week.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier in the day that Japan will begin releasing the water Thursday.

