Korean-language dailies

-- Japan to release radioactive water Thursday with no safety guarantee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan to release radioactive water Thursday; S. Korea says 'will request suspension if different from plan' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Gyun-ryong named new Supreme Court chief justice (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Gyun-ryong named new Supreme Court chief justice (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Conservative judge named new Supreme Court chief justice (Segye Times)

-- Judge critical of 'politicization of courts' named new chief justice (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Expanded transportation network paradoxically intensifies woes over commute (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Gyun-ryong nominated as new supreme justice, accelerating rightward shift in judicial branch (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Gyun-ryong nominated as new chief justice (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China crisis spills over into real economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to 'request immediate suspension of radioactive water release in case of problem' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korea granted visits to IAEA office (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan (Korea Herald)

-- Opposition party, civic groups up in arms over Fukushima discharge (Korea Times)

