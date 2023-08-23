(LEAD) Gov't to consider reviving conscripted police personnel system to tackle random crimes: PM

(ATTN: CHANGES lead; UPDATES with remarks throughout; CHANGES photo)

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will actively consider reinstating the system of allowing military conscripts to serve in the police force as part of measures to tackle heinous crimes targeting random people.

Han made the remark in a special statement in the wake of shocking crimes against random people, including last week's rape and murder of a woman on a hiking trail in broad daylight. The incident followed back-to-back stabbing sprees that left a total of two people dead and 16 others wounded.

"Crimes of this nature, targeting innocent citizens, are a grave concern that disrupts our society's fundamental values and order," Han said.

The government would review the possibility of reintroducing the system of conscripted police officers after first restructuring the existing police force, according to Han.

The system, originally established in 1982, allowed military draftees to choose to assist police officers, as able-bodied South Korean men are required to complete nearly two years of military service. However, the system was abolished in April.

Fear of random crime has grown as copycat crime threats have been posted online, prompting law enforcement to intensify street patrols and stop-and-search operations for individuals exhibiting suspicious behavior.

"The government is treating this situation with the utmost seriousness," Han said, noting the ongoing special patrols will continue.

Han also said the government would provide support for victims of random crimes, including the establishment of a "one-stop" support facility that offers various forms of legal, financial and welfare assistance.

On Tuesday, the government and the ruling People Power Party reached an agreement to enhance support for victims, potentially including financial aid to cover all associated treatment costs.



