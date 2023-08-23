Kia to launch Ray EV in S. Korea next month

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Wednesday it will launch an electrified version of the Ray mini car in the domestic market next month.
The Ray EV comes with a 35.2kWh battery pack and can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.
It is equipped with safety features, such as the lane keeping assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist systems.
The mini EV model is priced at 28 million to 30 million won (US$20,900-22,000), depending on options.
