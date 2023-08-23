Go to Contents
Kia to launch Ray EV in S. Korea next month

09:56 August 23, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Wednesday it will launch an electrified version of the Ray mini car in the domestic market next month.

The Ray EV comes with a 35.2kWh battery pack and can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

It is equipped with safety features, such as the lane keeping assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist systems.

The mini EV model is priced at 28 million to 30 million won (US$20,900-22,000), depending on options.

view larger image This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the Ray EV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the Ray EV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

