The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Gov't to consider reviving conscripted police personnel system to tackle random crimes: PM

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will actively consider reinstating the system of allowing military conscripts to serve in the police force as part of measures to tackle heinous crimes targeting random people.

Han made the remark in a special statement in the wake of shocking crimes against random people, including last week's rape and murder of a woman on a hiking trail in broad daylight. The incident followed back-to-back stabbing sprees that left a total of two people dead and 16 others wounded.



-----------------

DP leader denounces Fukushima water release as act of terror

SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday denounced Japan's impending release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant as an act of terror that will go down in history as another Pacific War hurting neighboring nations.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung made the remarks as Tokyo is set to start discharging the water Thursday, accusing Japan of trying to bring an irrevocable catastrophe to South Korea and Pacific nations after threatening neighboring nations with an imperialist war in the past.



-----------------

S. Korea to hold first air raid exercise in 6 years

SEOUL -- A civil defense siren was set to go off across the country on Wednesday, with vehicles on designated roads to be ordered to pull over and people to evacuate to shelters or underground facilities as South Korea holds the first air raid exercise in six years.

The 20-minute exercise, set to kick off at 2 p.m., comes a day before the beginning of an eight-day launch window for what North Korea claims will be a satellite-carrying space rocket launch that the outside world considers a test of long-range missile technology.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to downgrade COVID-19 infection level to lowest like seasonal flu

SEOUL -- South Korea will lower the infection level of COVID-19 to the lowest category to manage the disease like seasonal flu, lifting nearly all antivirus curbs and fully returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Wednesday.

The move came as the number of COVID-19 infections dropped for the first time in nearly two months last week.



-----------------

Chief justice nominee stresses restoration of trust in judiciary

SEOUL -- Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong said Wednesday that he will be committed to restoring public trust in the judiciary.

In his first public remark after nomination the previous day, Lee said he will constantly reflect on ways for the court to serve freedom and rights and meet the people's expectations by restoring trust in the judiciary and its authority.



-----------------

Unification ministry to downsize, overhaul amid tense inter-Korean ties

SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Wednesday it plans to slim down and overhaul its organizational structure, including units that oversee inter-Korean exchanges, amid strained ties between the two Koreas and heightened tensions on the peninsula.

Under the plan, the ministry plans to cut 81 employees, roughly 13 percent of its workforce, and merge four divisions -- including those that oversee inter-Korean exchanges and the operation of a now-defunct joint industrial complex in the North -- into one, according to an official gazette.



-----------------

PSG's Lee Kang-in to miss Sept. friendlies with injury, questionable for Asian Games

SEOUL -- Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in will miss September friendly matches due to an injury, while his status for the Asian Games later in the month is also in doubt.

PSG announced on their website Tuesday (France time) that Lee will "remain in treatment until at least the end of the international break" with a left quadriceps injury. The French club did not provide further details on when Lee sustained the injury.



(END)