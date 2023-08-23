Suspect in deadly stabbing rampage in Seoul claims he had no intention to kill

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in last month's deadly stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seoul committed the crime out of paranoia and had no intention to kill the victims, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Cho Seon, 33, was indicted for stabbing one man to death and wounding three others near Sillim Station on July 21. The crime shocked the country and sparked fears of random attacks as all the victims were complete strangers.

A similar stabbing rampage took place about two weeks later, leaving one dead and 13 others wounded. Further heightening fears of such crimes, a jobless man raped and murdered a woman on a hiking trail in southern Seoul last week.

During the first hearing of Cho's trial Wednesday, his lawyer said the suspect admits to committing all the acts specified in the indictment, but totally denies having any intention to kill the victims.

After suffering from paranoia that he was being shadowed, Cho is believed to have attacked men that he believed looked similar to those following him, the lawyer said, adding that the suspect is apologetic to the victims.

Cho, wearing a white face mask, was seen covering his face with his hands as his indictment was read, and sighing from time to time during the hearing.



