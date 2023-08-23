SK senior vice chairman discusses biz partnership with Mercedes CEO

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won met with Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost their business partnership, SK said.

The meeting, which took place in SK's headquarters in Seoul, centered on efforts to expand cooperation in the fields of electric vehicle (EV)-related products and services, especially EV batteries and T Map, the SK-made navigation app most widely used in South Korea, SK said.

Chey, the younger brother of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, also serves as a co-head of SK On Co., the battery-making unit of the country's second-largest conglomerate.

In the meeting with Kallenius, Chey expressed hope that the partnership will further deepen between the two companies, stressing that the automaker has been a longtime partner and major client for SK.

Lee Jong-ho, CEO of T Map Mobility, the operator of T Map, also attended the meeting. T Map Mobility will supply auto navigation to Mercedes for the vehicles that will be released in the South Korean market after 2024, according to SK.



view larger image SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won (R) shakes hands with Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group, during their meeting in Seoul on Aug. 23, 2023, in this photo provided by SK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

