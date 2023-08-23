Police disclose identity, mug shot of rape and murder suspect

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Police on Wednesday disclosed the identity of the suspect in the rape and murder of a woman on a hiking trail in Seoul last week as 30-year-old Choi Yun-jong.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency also disclosed Choi's mug shot soon after a police committee agreed to the disclosure of his identity in an afternoon meeting.



view larger image A photo of Choi Yun-jong released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi is accused of fatally beating and raping the victim he randomly picked on the hillside trail in Seoul's southern district of Sillim last Thursday. A court issued an arrest warrant for him Saturday.

The current law permits the disclosure of the identity of suspects in violent crimes, as long as there is sufficient evidence and a need to meet the public interest and right to know.

The victim, known only as a female elementary school teacher in her 30s, was seriously injured and died at a hospital two days later. A tentative autopsy result from the National Forensic Service has suggested that she died from strangulation.

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)