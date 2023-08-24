Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK #rate freeze

BOK stands pat for 5th consecutive time amid slowdown woes

09:51 August 24, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight time Thursday as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.

In a widely expected decision, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the benchmark seven-day repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.

This marked the fifth straight time that the BOK has stood pat following rate freezes in February, April, May and July. The rate freezes came after the BOK delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is facing the prospect of slowing down in the face of growing economic risks in China, the country's largest trading partner, and an extended slump in outbound shipments amid easing inflationary pressure.

view larger image Containers are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, in this July 4, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

Containers are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, in this July 4, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK