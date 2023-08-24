SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 24.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Gov't not going to change whatever we say' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Can government's 7 measures to ensure safety about treated radioactive water ease people's anxiety? (Kookmin Daily)

-- Monthly payment for parents with infant to rise to 1 mln won from 700,000 won (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't considering reviving police conscription to ensure safety (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Release of treated radioactive water set at 1 p.m., tensions palpable in Fukushima (Segye Times)

-- India becomes world's No. 1 to explore moon's south pole (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Supreme Court chief justice nominee's history of progressive rulings in labor, gender, politics (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- No one knows when Fukushima nuclear wastewater release will end (Hankyoreh)

-- Representative lawmakers seeking reelection opt for easier-to-win precincts (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 23-year-old financial holding legislature to be overhauled (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'China fund run' amid Chinese property crisis (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon warns North in visit to key USFK bunker (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime (Korea Herald)

-- New Seoul slogan leaves many city residents scratching their heads (Korea Times)

