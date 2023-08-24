Go to Contents
06:58 August 24, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Gov't not going to change whatever we say' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Can government's 7 measures to ensure safety about treated radioactive water ease people's anxiety? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Monthly payment for parents with infant to rise to 1 mln won from 700,000 won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't considering reviving police conscription to ensure safety (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Release of treated radioactive water set at 1 p.m., tensions palpable in Fukushima (Segye Times)
-- India becomes world's No. 1 to explore moon's south pole (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court chief justice nominee's history of progressive rulings in labor, gender, politics (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No one knows when Fukushima nuclear wastewater release will end (Hankyoreh)
-- Representative lawmakers seeking reelection opt for easier-to-win precincts (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 23-year-old financial holding legislature to be overhauled (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'China fund run' amid Chinese property crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon warns North in visit to key USFK bunker (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime (Korea Herald)
-- New Seoul slogan leaves many city residents scratching their heads (Korea Times)
(END)

