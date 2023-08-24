Seoul shares up late Thur. morning on tech gains

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares stayed higher late Thursday morning, tracking overnight tech gains on Wall Street, as investor sentiment was buoyed by the Bank of Korea (BOK)'s decision to hold its policy rate.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 25.09 points, or 1 percent, to 2,530.59 as of 11:20 a.m.

Earlier in the day, the BOK froze its key interest rate at 3.5 percent amid an economic slowdown and cooling inflation.

Overnight, Wall Street finished higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallying 1.59 percent ahead of the release of Nvidia's earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.54 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent.

Nvidia's second-quarter earnings results, reported after the bell, topped estimates, with quarterly revenue jumping 171 percent on-year driven by the artificial intelligence craze.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded higher, with tech companies leading the gains.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.64 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 5.95 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 0.57 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor added 0.21 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings added 0.18 percent and Samsung Biologics advanced 0.79 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,323.5 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 16.2 won from the previous session's close.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)