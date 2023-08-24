The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(4th LD) Claimed N. Korean space rocket launch ends in failure: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea's claimed space rocket launch ended in failure early Thursday, the South Korean military said, the second such botched attempt following its earlier failure in May.

The assessment by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) came soon after the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said its second launch of a "military reconnaissance satellite" failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight, vowing to conduct another launch in October.



-----------------

Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant

TOKYO -- Japan has begun to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday, according to Japanese media reports, despite concerns raised by neighboring countries and fishing groups in the region.

The controversial discharge came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave final approval to the discharge last month, saying Japan's release plan met international standards.



-----------------

U.S. Army stages 1st key wartime deployment drills in Korea in 6 years amid growing N.K. threats

SEOUL -- The U.S. military has conducted a key wartime "deployment readiness" exercise in South Korea, the first such event involving U.S.-based troops since the last known training in 2017, informed sources said Thursday, in an apparent move to strengthen defense against growing North Korean threats.

The exercise took place earlier this month, ahead of the annual South Korea-U.S. Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise that kicked off Monday and is set to end on Aug. 31. The U.S. Army is known to have staged the last such public training in September 2017.



-----------------

Naver launches upgraded Korean-based hyperscale AI service HyperCLOVA X

SEOUL -- South Korean tech giant Naver Corp. on Thursday unveiled an upgraded version of its hyperscale artificial intelligence model HyperCLOVA X and its conversational chatbot service tailored for the Korean language.

It is Naver's weapon of choice to win the ongoing global battle for linguistic AI that has intensified since the launch of ChatGPT late last year, which has wowed the world with its detailed responses and articulate answers powered by large amounts of data and computing techniques.



-----------------

(3rd LD) BOK stands pat for 5th time amid slowdown woes

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight time Thursday as it weighs a slowdown in growth amid moderating inflation.

In a widely expected decision, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the benchmark seven-day repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.

This marked the fifth straight time that the BOK has stood pat following rate freezes in February, April, May and July. The rate freezes came after the BOK delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.



-----------------

U.S. sanctions co-founder of Tornado Cash for laundering stolen cryptocurrency for N. Korea

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a co-founder of virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash for assisting a North Korean hacking group that has stolen hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Roman Semenov is one of three co-founders of Tornado Cash, which was designated by the treasury department in 2022.



-----------------

N. Korea maintains active biological weapons program: DoD report

WASHINGTON -- North Korea continues to maintain an active biological weapons program and it likely is the only country in the world that continues to produce toxic agents that can cause highly infectious diseases, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a report.

The report, titled Biodefense Posture Review (BPR), also highlighted that North Korea, along with China, Russia and Iran, possess the knowledge and ability to use such toxic agents if necessary.





(END)