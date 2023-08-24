Chanel to host crafts exhibition with heritage preservation foundation

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- French luxury fashion house Chanel will co-host a Korean craft arts exhibition in cooperation with the Korean heritage preservation society Yeol Foundation as part of its sponsorship program to support artisan craftsmanship, officials said Thursday.

The exhibition, titled "Woobomanri: An Enduring Walk Towards Purity," is set to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 23 at Yeol's exhibition center in central Seoul, according to the officials.

The exhibit will display works of Han Gi-deok, an artisan specializing in the Hwagak technique, or ox horn inlaying, and Kim Dong-jun, a ceramist.

Hwagak refers to a traditional type of craftwork made with ox horns that have been cut thin and flattened into thin, translucent sheets to be used to as decorations on furniture.

Han and Kim have been selected as the Artisans of the Year and the Young Craftsman of the Year by Chanel and Yeol.

Chanel and Yeol signed a five-year partnership last year to support craft artists.

"I am deeply moved that, once again this year, we have the opportunity to showcase the fruition of artisans' labor through the Yeol X Chanel project," Kim Young-myung, the chair of the Yeol Foundation, said, noting it will continue to "cherish and safeguard" Korean craftsmanship.



view larger image Visitors look at an art piece created by Han Gi-deok, an artisan specializing in the Hwagak technique, or ox horn inlaying, at a joint exhibition co-hosted by French luxury fashion house Chanel and Korean heritage preservation society Yeol Foundation in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)