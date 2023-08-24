Go to Contents
Appeals court upholds suspended sentence for chaebol grandson over drug use

16:46 August 24, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul High Court upheld a lower court's ruling and sentenced a grandson of the Hyosung Group founder to one year in prison, to be suspended for two years, for illegal drug use.

The court also ordered the 40-year-old grandson of late Hyosung Founder Cho Hong-Je to complete 150 hours of community service, along with 20 hours of treatment course for drug addiction, and pay a fine of 2.5 million won (US $1,891).

Cho, an executive at the hotel food and beverage company DSDL, was indicted for buying and smoking marijuana four times last year.

view larger image This photo, provided by Yonhap TV, shows the Seoul High Court. (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Yonhap TV, shows the Seoul High Court. (Yonhap)

