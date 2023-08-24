S. Korea to sell 11 tln won worth of Treasurys in Sept.

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 11 trillion won (US$8.32 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The country will issue 1.4 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 2.1 trillion won in three-year government bonds in September, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also plans to sell 1.8 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 1.9 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.
It will float 500 billion won and 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.
South Korea issued 13 trillion won in state bonds in August, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)