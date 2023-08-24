Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #state bonds

S. Korea to sell 11 tln won worth of Treasurys in Sept.

17:07 August 24, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 11 trillion won (US$8.32 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 1.4 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years and another 2.1 trillion won in three-year government bonds in September, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 1.8 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of five years and 1.9 trillion won in 10-year Treasurys.

It will float 500 billion won and 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 20 years and 30 years, respectively.

South Korea issued 13 trillion won in state bonds in August, the ministry said.

view larger image This file photo, provided by the finance ministry on April 26, 2023, shows its building at the government complex in the city of Sejong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo, provided by the finance ministry on April 26, 2023, shows its building at the government complex in the city of Sejong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK