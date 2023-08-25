Korea-U.S.-Japan summit builds strong foundation for trilateral cooperation: Amb. Cho

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The recently held three-way summit between the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States has built an unprecedentedly strong foundation for trilateral cooperation that will help develop their ties under any circumstances, South Korea's ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong said Thursday.

Cho also insisted that the trilateral summit has created a small multilateral forum that he said is stronger or more powerful than other regional gatherings, including the Quad, a grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, and AUKUS, a three-way security partnership between Australia, Britain and the U.S.

"The cooperation mechanism between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. has been upgraded to a small multilateral consultative body of the highest level," Cho said while meeting with reporters in Washington.

"I believe the Korea-U.S.-Japan (grouping) is more powerful than other regional, small multilateral bodies, namely the Quad and AUKUS, that the U.S. sees as very important," he added.

view larger image South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong speaks while meeting with reporters in Washington on Aug. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to a range of steps aimed at boosting their countries' trilateral cooperation at their historic summit held Friday at Camp David.

Those steps include holding annual three-way meetings between the countries' leaders, as well as defense, foreign, commerce and treasury ministers.

"The agreement to hold regular meetings at ministerial-levels, including national security advisers, foreign and defense ministers, as well as commerce and treasury ministers, is something that is hard to find in other small multilateral consultative bodies," said Cho.

"The summit was a meeting that drew a blueprint for three-way cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in the future. It is meaningful in that has created a foundation to stably and fundamentally develop South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation even if conditions change in the future," he added.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they attend a luncheon following a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Aug. 18, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

On the failed launch of a North Korean space rocket on Thursday (Korea time), the top South Korean diplomat in the U.S. said the launch marked a "clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions" regardless of its success or failure.

"We must continue to stay alert and prepare for additional provocations in that North Korea continues to make reckless provocations," he told the meeting.

"Not only South Korea and the U.S. but also South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will work closely together systematically against any North Korean provocation," added Cho. "The three countries will also lead international community's stern and effective measures (against the North Korean launch), including strong condemnation of the launch and additional sanctions against North Korea."

bdk@yna.co.kr

