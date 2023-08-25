N. Korea's premier sends congratulatory message to new Thai leader

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun has sent a congratulatory message to Thailand's new prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, state media reported Friday, marking his first public activity since the North's leader Kim Jong-un scolded him over recent flood damage.

Earlier this week, the North's leader berated the premier for his "irresponsible" attitude in failing to prevent damage to farmland from the recent typhoon.

With the North's leader singling out the premier for his bungled handling of flooding, it spawned speculation that the premier, who was appointed to the post in 2020, may be replaced.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the premier also "expressed confidence that the friendly relations between (North Korea and Thailand) will continue to advance in the future" in the letter sent to Srettha on Thursday.



view larger image North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun (2nd from L) inspects a farm in Hwangju, North Hwanghae Province, in this undated file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 8, 2023. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

