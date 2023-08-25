Go to Contents
S. Korea pushing to sign free trade pacts with 7 emerging nations

11:32 August 25, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is pushing to clinch free trade agreements with seven emerging and high-potential nations, including Kenya and Thailand, in an effort to boost growth momentum and diversify its trade portfolio, the industry ministry said Friday.

The country is working to sign a bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, Thailand, Pakistan, Serbia, and the Dominican Republic, and held a public hearing session in Seoul on Friday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

An EPA is meant to establish a mutually beneficial trade network with partner nations beyond a simple market opening, though it covers a smaller scope of areas compared with a traditional free trade agreement.

"The seven nations bear high growth potential and have ample room for mutually beneficial cooperation with South Korea," Roh Keon-ki, Seoul's deputy minister for trade negotiations, said.

The nations can serve as a bridgehead for South Korea to further expand its trade network, he added.

South Korea aims to clinch FTAs with more than 10 nations and a trade promotion framework with over 20 nations this year.

view larger image This file photo, provided by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, shows an economic forum between South Korea and Thailand in Bangkok on Oct. 6, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo, provided by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, shows an economic forum between South Korea and Thailand in Bangkok on Oct. 6, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

