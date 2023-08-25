PPP urges DP to stop spreading fears over Fukushima release

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is bent on fanning fears over Japan's Fukushima water release in an attempt to cover up its own problems, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party said Friday.

Rep. Yun Jae-ok made the remark during a party meeting as the DP has stepped up protests after Japan began releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima plant a day earlier, urging the rival party to come to the negotiating table to put together support measures for fishermen.

"The DP is putting all its energy into spreading fears over the contaminated water to cover up its own troubles," Yun said. "It should stop the useless protests outside parliament and come to the negotiation table and gather opinions on measures to support and prevent damage to fishermen."

PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon also demanded the DP stop promoting false claims on the safety of locally produced seafood, saying such "anti-national acts" could impact the livelihood of those working in South Korea's fisheries industry.

Additionally, he emphasized the government and the PPP will maintain the existing ban on seafood produced near Fukushima and promised "no seafood produced in the region will be served on people's dinner tables."



