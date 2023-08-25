Civic group petitions against entry ban for Yongsan Children's Garden

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- A civic group, some of whose members are banned from visiting a public park close to the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, filed a petition against the ban with the state human rights watchdog Friday.

The group said it petitioned the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to review whether the ban on entry to Yongsan Children's Garden for some of its members and liberal activists is a violation of their human rights and an act of discrimination.

The garden is a public park located in front of the presidential office building in Yongsan and occupies around 300,000 square meters of land previously used as a base by U.S. Forces Korea. It opened on May 4 this year and visits to the park are possible by reservation.

But a group of 30 progressive university students were not permitted to enter the garden last month and visit applications by six Yongsan residents, including the head of the civic group, were denied this month.

The Presidential Security Service said the entry bans for the students and activists were determined after their illegal activities were confirmed and in consideration of presidential office security and protection of military facilities.



view larger image This undated file photo shows Yongsan Children's Garden and the presidential office building. (Yonhap)

