S. Korea, China to discuss supply chains, economic ties at joint committee meeting

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju will visit China next week to discuss ways to ensure stable supply chains and boost economic cooperation, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Oh is set to hold the 27th meeting of the joint economic committee with her Chinese counterpart during the trip, slated for Aug. 28-30, according to the ministry.

The two sides are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including the stable management of supply chains and China's yearslong ban on Korean movies and other cultural content.

The meeting comes after the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan met at a summit last week and vowed to step up security and economic cooperation amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. hegemonic rivalry.

It also follows China's recent decision to lift its ban on group tours to South Korea after a six-year hiatus, a move widely expected to boost cultural and economic exchanges.

South Korea and China have held the vice ministerial talks on a regular basis since 1993, right after they established diplomatic ties. The meeting was last held in-person in 2020, and virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This file photo shows South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju speaking at a Seoul hotel on July 28, 2023.

