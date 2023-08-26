SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon goes ahead with appointment of Korea Communications Commission head (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Head of Korea Communications Commission appointed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan says tritium level reaches 1 pct of standards; S. Korea to conduct on-site inspection (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Dong-kwan appointed head of Korea Communications Commission (Segye Times)

-- Lime Asset accused of reimbursing lawmaker with retail investors' money (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan says tritium level after water release reaches 1/70th of standard (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Legend continues: Korean classical women's opera marks 70th year (Hankyoreh)

-- DP leader veers toward anti-government posture in face of legal risks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Non-scientific fears put livelihoods of 820,000 people at risk (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rumors spread faster than contaminated water; hoarding spree for dried seafood

